Pupils of Aidoosuazo Kindergarten D/A school call on Akufo-Addo for classroom block

Regional News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Pupils and teaching staff of Aidoosuazo Kindergarten D/A school in the northern part of Ellembelle District of the Western Region, have appealed to the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to construct a new classroom block for them.



Aidoosuazo is endowed with cash crops such as cocoa rubber and other foodstuff. It is also one of the food baskets of the Ellembelle District.



But their Kindergarten school block is in a very deplorable state.



During his visit, Daniel Kaku, our Western Regional Correspondent, spotted KG pupils sitting on the floor to study without desks.



It was disclosed to our Western Regional Correspondent that the classroom block was constructed by the members of the community to provide basic education to the children in the area.



It was also revealed that the poor nature of the classroom block and other educational facilities and also the road network leading to the community, have been giving teachers in the area sleepless nights.



Other teachers have been refusing postings to the school due to the situation at hand.



School authorities told GhanaWeb that, due to the poor nature of the classroom block, whenever it rains, schoolchildren find it very difficult to stay in the building during school hours.







They are therefore, appealing to the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other benevolent Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come to their assistance by building a new classroom block for them.



They are also appealing for tables and chairs for the schoolchildren.



"Our building is not good at all. The children too, they don't have tables and chairs to sit on. Whenever it rains, the pupils find it very difficult to stay in the classroom block to study," one male teacher said.







"So we are pleading that the government will come to our aid, the NGOs will come to our aid to provide us with tables and chairs. So, that the children will feel comfortable staying. Teachers will also do their possible best to teach and this will help teaching and learning to go smoothly. We are appealing to the government and NGOs to come to our aid," he stated



He described the situation as an eyesore and appealed to the government for a new classroom block to replace the existing deadly structure.



"During teaching and learning, pupils sit on the floor. In fact, it is an eyesore. Children of Aidoosuazo Kindergarten D/A school in Aiyinasi North of Ellembelle District are suffering. We need a new classroom block to replace this one," he said.



On their part, the schoolchildren expressed their frustration over the situation.







"Our classroom is not good at all, there is no furniture, we sit on the floor, and we are begging the government to come and construct a new classroom block for us. The dust in the classrooms is giving us health problems. It is also affecting our studies", they emphasized.



They, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come to their aid urgently.



"We are begging the president to come to our aid, we are begging the president to come to our aid. We are begging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come and construct a new classroom block for us because our current classroom block is in a very deplorable state," they pleaded.