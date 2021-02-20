General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pupils lie on belly to study at Gumo D/A Primary School

Kindergarten pupils of the school sitting on the floor during class

Correspondence from Northern region



Pupils in the Kindergarten (KG) and the upper-lower primary of the GUMO D/A primary school in the Kumbungu District have been studying without furniture.



Ghanaweb's visits to the school notice majority of the classrooms did not have furniture for both students and the teachers.



Speaking to the students they said the situation is affecting teaching and learning in the school.



“We are feeling sad to be sitting on the ground. When the teacher is teaching we are unable to concentrate due to the lack of chairs and it is affecting us. So we need chairs to sit on."



They also complain of haven to washed regularly because their uniforms easily get dirty.



“We wash our uniforms two times in a work." They said



They, therefore, appealed to authorities to come to their aid and ensure they get chairs to sit on.



Meanwhile, the MP of the area, Dr. Adam Hamza, who was at the school to hand over a newly built 3-unit classroom block to the school has noted the situation and had promised to do something about it.







