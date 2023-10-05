Pupil,12, killed by over speeding car after being chased by dog

Regional News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A twelve-year-old pupil of Mankessim D/A Basic School has been crashed to death by an over speeding vehicle at Ekumfi Eshiohyia after being chancing by dog.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that, the deceased was standing at a Washing Bay waiting for his father to take him to school but suddenly a strange dog emerged from nowhere and chased the boy.



The deceased who was afraid run to cross the Winneba to Cape Coast Highway to save his life, but unfortunately, he was knocked down by the over speeding car and died instantly.



The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is in the Ekumfi Eshiohyia Police Station for investigation.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been buried on Tuesday evening, October 3, 2023, by members of the Church of Pentecost at Mankessim.