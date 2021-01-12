You are here: HomeNews2021 01 12Article 1152323

#PunishBullDog trends as Ghanaians appear divided over artiste manager's alleged arrest

Bulldog was reportedly arrested by personnel from the National Security Bulldog was reportedly arrested by personnel from the National Security

The reported arrest of artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson by operatives of the National Security it appears has created discordant views among Ghanaians on social media.

Immediately after news of his arrest became public, a campaign dubbed #FreeBullDogNow took centre stage on social media, specifically Twitter with calls for him to be freed.

These tweeps gave reasons to why they believe that arresting Bulldog is a bad move taken by the state security agency.

They also accused the government of selective justice and victimization of members of the NDC as Bulldog is a self-confessed member of the opposition party.

Today, January 12, 2021, a new campaign is being waged on that same platform, presumably to counter the demands of the earlier campaigners.

This new campaign has ‘PunishBullDog’ as its core message with the participants explaining why Shatta Wale’s manager should be dealt with by the National Security.

To them, the statement made by Bulldog on UTV on Saturday, January 9, amounts to threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and as such he ought to be punished.

Bulldog who was a panellist on UTV entertainment show said that: “we’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years". This statement is what has reportedly landed him in trouble with the National Security.

He was allegedly picked by some ununiformed men on Monday, January 11, 2021.

