General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Publisher investigating how controversial textbooks leaked

File Photo: The controversial history text book

Publishers of the controversial ‘History of Ghana’ textbooks have assured all and sundry that those responsible for the untimely release of the study materials onto the market will be brought to book.



Badu Nkansah Publication Limited says it is investigating how the “few” copies of the textbooks, which have not yet been approved, found their way onto the market.



“…and we will make the results of our investigations public when we are done,” the publishing firm said in a statement on Monday, March 15.



Having been in the industry for over 20 years, Badu Nkansah Publications Limited said the National Council on Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) raised concerns about portions of the new textbooks when they submitted them for approval.



It explained in the statement that though NaCCA expressed satisfaction with most of the technical and content requirement, it called for certain aspects of the books to be worked on “in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum.”



“Unfortunately, while undergoing the review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way into the market.



“We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated justified public uproar due to its offensive tone.



“Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologise for the slip. Our brand stands for national unity and we currently employ workers who originate from all parts of the country.”



The new textbooks have portions portraying Ewes, Ashantis and other ethnic groups in bad light.



The Ewes have been more outraged in condemning the content with its chiefs calling for the textbooks to be destroyed forthwith.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also filed an urgent question in Parliament, summoning the Minister of Education to come and explain the matters arising.



