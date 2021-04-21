Public urged to report illegal migrants to police

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Deputy Superintendent of Police Mr Andreas Korjo Mifetu, the Ada District Police Commander, has called on the public to report illegal activities by strangers and migrants to the police.



This, he said, would help to curb the menace of criminal activities in the country.



He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Ada Police Command arrested nine illegal Nigerian migrants at Ada Foah Clinic Junction on Sunday, April 17, 2021.



He said the police gathered intelligence that a boat was ferrying some Nigerians who were believed to be jailbreakers who got their way into Ghana through illegal means from Anyanui in the Volta Region to Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.



"We set in motion our operational strategy and around 1030 hours, we intercepted a Sprinter Bus with registration number ER 1657-14 carrying nine Nigerians, including a female.



He said they would be charged for unlawful entry into Ghana because interrogations proved that they were in Ghana for the first time. After all, they had only personal belongings, including money and passports on them.



DSP A.K Mifetu, therefore, urged the people of Ada to be on alert along the coasts of Ada since it was a possible gateway for illegal migrants, criminals, and terrorists.