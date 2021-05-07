Public urged to put political colours aside for national development

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

The general public has been urged to put aside their political colors and contribute their quota to the development of the nation and the well-being of the people.



They have also been entreated to continually support the leaders of the country in the discharge of their mandates as well as hold them accountable at all times to help build on the gains made since the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution.



Mrs. Jemima Abena Mensah, the Ga East Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said this at the launch of the Constitution Week celebration at Dodowa on the theme: "We Are One, Ghana First".



The NCCE observed that the Constitution Week was celebrated annually to mark Ghana's return to constitutional rule, with the week-long activities starting on 28th April, the day Ghanaians voted in a referendum to return to constitutional rule in 1992 to May 4, 2021.



"I entreat you all to come together and help build the nation from the havoc of COVID-19. Put your political affiliations aside and bring ideas that will help restructure the economy for the country to grow", Mrs. Mensah said.

She called for the need to inculcate into the citizens, "the spirit of oneness, patriotism, respect for rule of law and human rights", and stressed the need for national unity and peaceful coexistence.



She also encouraged the people to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as well as to willingly get vaccinated to help fight the virus.

Mrs. Mensah said her outfit had outlined several activities to mark the week, including engagement with faith-based organizations, youth groups, Tailors and Dressmakers Associations and sensitization through community centers among others.