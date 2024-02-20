Public urged to participate in electoral processes to sustain democracy

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: GNA

Ghanaians eligible to vote have been urged to actively participate in all the electoral processes to sustain the country’s democracy.



Madam Janet Ameseya, Kumbungu District Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said it was important that the citizenry demonstrated patriotism through their attitude towards elections and other democratic processes.



She said apathy towards elections was not a solution to economic challenges, calling on the public to vote to choose the leaders they desired.



Madam Ameseya was speaking at a training workshop in Tamale, organised by the Christian Mothers’ Association of the Catholic Church.



The workshop was to sensitise selected members of the Association on the electoral and democratic processes of Ghana to update them on democratic procedures in an election year.



It was on the It was on the theme: “Women in Politics and Leadership”, which forms part of the Women in Democratic Development project, funded by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Germany.



The participants were engaged on electoral processes and legal framework in Ghana as well as conflict prevention and management.



Olivia Ansu Amponsah, the Executive Secretary, Christian Mothers’ Association, speaking at the event, said training women on electoral processes was necessary in an election year given the role they played at the family level.



She said the training was aimed at equipping the women to be peace ambassadors as well as make them politically and democratically aligned to happenings before, during and after the elections.



She said the project under which the women were trained, had, over the years, impacted them to take up leadership positions as more women were needed on in decision-making.



Reverend Father Hilary Pogbeyir, Vicar General, Archdiocese of Tamale, commended the Association for the initiative stating its essence to peacebuilding in an election year.



He advised the public to prioritise peace and security, embark on campaigns and exercise their franchise devoid of violence.



Madam Agnes Yidana, President, Christian Mothers’ Association of the Archdiocese of Tamale, said the training was insightful and expressed the hope that members would relay the lessons to others in their communities to foster peace.