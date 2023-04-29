Public urged to have malaria test for early treatment

Health News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: GNA

Dr Emmanuel Kona, the Keta Municipal Health Director in the Volta region has urged the public especially pregnant women and children under five years to get tested against malaria for early treatment.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the increasing rate at which malaria was spreading within the Municipality called for urgent attention.



Dr Kona said this during the celebration of ‘World Malaria Day’ which was marked at Keta on the theme “Time to deliver zero Malaria; Invest, Innovate, Implement.”



He appealed to all to sleep under treated mosquito nets to prevent mosquitoes.



Dr Kona also revealed that the area was rated highest in the region on malaria-related cases, adding “Our checks reviewed that some mosquito nets meant for pregnant mothers and others were being used for fishing and fencing of gardens and this must stop to avoid any possible punishment.”



He commended MTN Ghana for partnering with the Health Directorate to help get the public screened for malaria and others such as fever, hypertension, and others.



Rhodelyn Entsua Mensah, the Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana, told the GNA that the move with the Health Directorate was to help eradicate malaria in all communities.



“We want to see malaria-free communities to safe the lives of people especially pregnant women and children who are always at high risk.”



Dr. Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent at the Keta Municipal Hospital, expressed excitement over the occasion and charged all to help drive malaria away.



Dora Kugbonu, the Health Promotion Officer for the area, told the GNA the motive was to get to the communities and get them tested freely against malaria “since today Wednesday, April 26 is a holiday for Fisherfolks here in Keta.”



Some beneficiaries the GNA interacted with, expressed satisfaction over the activities and thanked MTN Ghana and the Health Directorate for their support.



World Malaria Day is marked on April 25, every year to create awareness of and effects of the virus globally.