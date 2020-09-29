General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

Public urged not to relent on coronavirus safety protocols

Dr Dacosta Aboagye

Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service, has urged the public not to relent on observing the COVID-19 safety protocols because the disease is still active.



He said the current statistics on the virus should not let people feel the country had overcome the pandemic.



Rather, he urged the public to intensify the wearing of nose marks, washing of hands, use of sanitizers and the adherence to the social distancing protocols.



Dr Aboagye gave the advice at a sensitization workshop on COVID-19 for the members of the Greater Region House of Chiefs at Dodowa in Accra.



He said: “Unless one has the disease, one may not believe it exists and that we should put all doubt aside and obey the protocols because that is the only means to protect ourselves from the pandemic.”



Dr Aboagye cautioned persons with pre-existing diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, among others to be extra careful not to contract the disease as it could enhance their vulnerability.



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, in an address read on his behalf, said Ghana cannot afford to throw caution to the wind and that for people to let their guard down could result in an erosion of the remarkable gains made and put the nation at risk of being hit by a second wave of the pandemic.



Mr Ishmael Ashittey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said despite the huge toll COVID-19 took on lives and livelihoods of the global population, the Ghana government took bold measures to contain its spread through well-coordinated and concerted action.



He called on the members of the House of Chiefs to take the lead in educating their subjects to observe the safety protocols to help drive away the disease.



Mr Charles Wereko, the Director of the Information Services Department said the chiefs as venerable persons in society the Department would rely on them to complement the efforts of government by undertaking sensitization campaign on the COVID-19.



Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona, the President of the House and the Paramount Chief of Osu Traditional area gave the assurance that the chiefs would ensure that the safety protocol messages on the COVID-19 reach the people for a healthy living.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.