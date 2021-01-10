General News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Public servants also deserve ex-gratia every 4 years like MPs – Dr. Serebour

Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour

The Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, has charged Public servants and government worker unions to also demand ex-gratia just like MP's after every 4 years.



Dr. Frank Serebour who was speaking on Bresosem Show on Abusua Fm hosted by Kojo Marfo urged the government to cancel public servants’ pension allowance and replace it with ex-gratia to commiserate with the work they do.



“It so pathetic and disheartening that public servants go home with slim pension allowance after serving the country for over 35 and 40 years while an MP and other government appointees will take home huge allowance every 4 years for serving the same country,” Dr. Serebour lamented.



According to Dr. Frank Serebour, the government has been taking public servants such as doctors, teachers, security officers, nurses, and others for granted with a small pension allowance.



“An MP who has served Ghana for 16 years takes ex-gratia every 4 years but public servant has to wait for pension allowance. Even the MPs allowances are huge than a public servant’s monthly salary. We shouldn’t entertain that," he stated.



Dr. Serebour added: “My opinion is the government should stop giving public servants pension pay and give us ex-gratia every 4 years. Public Workers Union should come together and push this agenda because we have been taken for granted for so many years.”