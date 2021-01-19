Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Public schools can close their schools whilst we continue with our work - Enoch Gyetuah

Enoch Gyetuah of GNACOPS

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has replied to the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) about suggestions that the government should close down schools again.



According to GNACOPS, GNAT can advise the government to close down public schools but not private schools because private schools are ready to operate.



GNAT has in a release thrown its weight behind various institutions calling for re-closure of basic schools due to lack of personal protective equipment and the fear that COVID-19 cases could increase.



Contrary to their request and recommendation, Enoch Gyetuah of GNACOPS has firmly and strongly spoken against the re-closure of schools, saying private schools in the country are ready and have the expertise to manage the current situation.



According to the council, schools have been on lockdown for almost ten months whilst other activities are allowed to go on in the country.