Public need to consume healthy foods during Yuletide - Dr Bonsu

The doctor advised tha eating healthy will people avoid chronic illnesses

Dr Karikari Bonsu, the acting Medical Superintendent of the Akatsi District Hospital, has reiterated his call to the public against feasting on unhealthy food during the festive season.



He said just like any ordinary day in our lives, people should not forget about health and diet to avoid the risk of a range of chronic illnesses including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and arthritis, among others for not eating balanced diets.



Dr Bonsu made the call in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the Akatsi District Hospital.



“The categories of food that we should avoid or consume in moderation are those with high sugar, salt, and fat."



Dr Bonsu added, most people conveniently forget about this especially this time of the year as people spend quality time with loved ones through sumptuous celebrations.



He reminded the public to be health-conscious and also enjoy nutritious food like root crops, vegetables, fruits, and fish.



Dr Bonsu further said although it recognises the significance of celebrating family and religious activities during Christmas, certain preventive measures and strategies must be observed in participating in all activities amid the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



He also encouraged people to use the health facility for receiving medical attention in any case of falling sick during the period.



The GNA however observed a significant decrease in activities leading to Christmas within the Akatsi South Municipality.

