Public figures calling for the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Calls for the dismissal of the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, have heightened in the last couple of weeks following the wobblign state of the economy.



In spite of the fact that netizens have taken to social media to whine and call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disregarded their solicitations.



In some way or another, this got a few well-known individuals to pound on the Minister's renunciation since the economic slump has forced government to seek a financial rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



President Akufo-Addo on August 8, while talking in an exclusive interview on Tamale-based North Star radio, during an official tour to the region shielded his ministers.



He noted that they have been working hard while expressing their outputs have been extensive.



GhanaWeb in this article puts together a list of some public figures pushing for the resignation of the Finance Minister.



Nana Oye Bampoh Addo







Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoh Addo, joined calls for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign.



She believes as the main gatekeeper of the national economy, the Minister must take responsibility for the economic downturn the country is experiencing.



Nana Oye pointed out that the approach that the National Democratic Congress government in 2015 used to secure a programme from the International Monetary Fund was different from that of this government.





Kwabena Agyei Agyapong







Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has also hammered on the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to Mr Agyapong, the main reason for his call was the decision of the government to seek an economic rescue programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – a position that the Minister had vehemently opposed publicly and vowed will not be taken.



Mr Agyapong added that the Minister must on his own volition tender his resignation because of his anti-IMF statements and having “got it wrong.”



Lydia Forson







Entertainment personality, Lydia Forson, following the resignation of the UK's Prime Minster, Liz Truss, questioned the rationale behind Ken Ofori-Atta's decision to stay in office as the Minister of Finance.



According to her, Ghanaians have lost confidence in Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance due to the economic downturn currently being faced by Ghanaians.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she said, "It makes absolutely no sense that Ken Ofori-Atta is still the finance minister, how? He's lost the confidence of the people!"



Nana Aba Anamoah







Lydia’s views were not different from media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, who has also pushed for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to save himself the disgrace and step down.



According to her, Ken Ofori-Atta has failed in the management of the local economy.



Nana Aba Anamoah attributed the frequent fall of the local currency, high inflation rate, and increase in petroleum prices, among other factors leading to the country's economic crisis to the incompetence of the Finance Minister.



She asserted that the current harsh economic condition was due to government's "imprudent borrowing taste and wasteful use of those flammable funds."





Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM)







Known for not shelving his thoughts on governmental issues, Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), in a recent post advised Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori Atta, to resign from his position.



He didn't mince words when he shared a post on Twitter on October 22, 2022, stating that since President Akufo-Addo has resolved not to sack him, Ken Ofori-Atta, he should take the initiative and step down from the position.





Dr Theo Acheampong







Political risk analyst and economist, Dr Theo Acheampong reiterated calls for the Finance Minister to resign from his post.



Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews, he said that the calls for the minister’s resignation are not because he is not liked but because he has made serious policy mistakes which have impacted the livelihoods of many.



Dr Acheampong, listing some of the minister’s faults, said that “one is the E-Levy, number two on the fact that philosophically he doesn’t support us going to the IMF.”



ADA/ESA