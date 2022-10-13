Public education on plastic waste must be encouraged - Naa Ayele Nobaatse

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

The face of Plastic Partnership in Ghana, Naa Ayele Nobaatse, has reiterated the need for education on plastic waste in the country because of the irreparable damage it causes to the environment.



She explained that the effects are so damaging that they last for generations, especially since plastics never rust or degrade.



Speaking to a gathering during the Power of a Girl Conference organized by Power To Girls GH to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, on the theme, “Girl Force, Unscripted and Unstoppable,” she stressed the importance of discouraging the improper disposal of plastics.



“If I ask you to name everything you’ve ever come across that are made of plastic, we’ll be here all day, if not more. Plastic is one of the most enduring and most powerful materials in the world. For example, put a piece of wood in the ground, and within a few years, it will be rotten. Put a piece of metal in the ground and within a few years, it will rust and decay but put plastic in the ground, above the ground, anywhere, and it remains there forever.



“This is a scary thing for the environment, and that’s why environmentalists are so concerned about how we recycle plastic,” she said.



The Power of a Girl Conference was organized by Power To Girls GH, headed by Aisha Addo.



