Public cautioned to always check product’s expiry dates

Health News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Emmanuel Yawlui, Hohoe Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer, has cautioned the public to always check the expiration dates of products they purchase or sell.



He said consumers and sellers of products have their health at stake from consuming and selling expired products.



Mr Yawlui, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit destroyed some expired products seized from some vendors, disclosed that the Unit will continue its routine checks to clear-off shops of expired products.



He said it was observed that some traders or sellers kept provisions and consumables in their shops for a long time, adding that most of them became unaware of their expiration dates.



Mr Yawlui said the consuming public was also not aware that the foods they bought from the shops had expired.



He said the unit visited shops markets and stores every quarter of the year to conduct a thorough inspection with the collaboration of the owners.



Mr Yawlui said the inspections are usually carried out before and after festive seasons.



He noted that the constant education being carried out showed that the volumes of expired products seized had always been small.



Some of the expired food products include cornflakes, biscuits, detergents, bottled and canned drinks, sachets of margarine and iodated salts.



