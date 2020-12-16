You are here: HomeNews2020 12 16Article 1135091

General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

www.ghanaweb.com

Public University Bill drives conversations on social media

File photo: The bill courted controversy since its introduction in Parliament last year File photo: The bill courted controversy since its introduction in Parliament last year

The resurgence of the Public University Bill during parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday December 16, has already begun leading conversations on social media.

According to government, the bill once passed will amongst other things lead to the harmonization of finances, administration, and governance structure of public universities.

But several experts in academia and other related fields have disagreed. Their reason has been that it breaches constitutional provisions and will be rather inimical to the growth of universities.

On social media, the conversation has not been different. Some Ghanaians have accused the government of shelving such unpopular bills until they won the December 7 polls.

Others who managed to share some details of the bill and a statement from UTAG branded it as an evil instigated by government to take control of the education system.

However, to many people it was another avenue for jokes.

Background

The bill courted controversy since its introduction last year.

According to the sponsor of the bill, the Ministry of Education, PUB seeks to harmonise the finances, administration, and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.

The Public Universities Bill when passed, will give the government of Ghana the power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.

The University Council will then have the power to appoint and dismiss public university officials.

It will also give the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.

The academia in Ghana is against the bill because they believe when it is passed, it will erode the independence of public universities in a way that allows manipulation by the government.

Below are some reactions from Twitter;



























