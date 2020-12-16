General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Public Universities Bill not passed by Parliament – Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, has clarified that the Public Universities Bill has not been passed by Parliament contrary to reports by some news outlets.



The Bill, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, reached the consideration stage after it was approved at the second reading in Parliament.



However, some reports suggested that the bill had been passed by Parliament but the Information Minister has moved to quell such reports.



In a Twitter post, Oppong Nkrumah emphatically stated that the bill has not been passed.



“For the avoidance of doubt, please note that the Public Universities Bill has not been passed by Parliament,” he tweeted.



The Public Universities Bill seeks to harmonize the finances, administration and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.



The Public Universities Bill when passed, will give the government of Ghana the power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.



The University Council will then have the power to appoint and dismiss public university officials.



The Public Universities Bill will give the president the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.



The University Council will be able to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.



In addition to this, there will be a proposal to rename four public universities after various personalities.





