Public Service Lodge commemorates 50th anniversary with donation to Adabraka Polyclinic

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

In honor of its 50th anniversary milestone, the Public Service Lodge, a prominent Freemasonry Lodge situated in Accra, embarked on a benevolent endeavour by providing essential medical equipment to the Adabraka Polyclinic.



The donation ceremony, symbolizing the Lodge's unwavering dedication to social responsibility, took place on March 12th, 2024, at the premises of the Adabraka Polyclinic.



Addressing the attendees during the presentation, the District Grand Master, Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood, spoke about the fundamental tenets of Freemasonry: brotherly love, relief, and truth. He underscored the fraternity's extensive history of philanthropy, referencing a prior donation in 2019 and reaffirming the ongoing commitment to charitable causes.



Dr. Abdul Razak Quao, Head of the Adabraka Polyclinic, alongside the Clinic's Administrator, expressed sincere appreciation to the Freemasons for their generous contribution.



This charitable initiative represents a collaborative endeavor involving the Public Service Lodge, the Public Service Royal Arch Chapter, and the Public Service Chapter Rose Croix. Assisting the District Grand Master were Deputy District Grand Master Very Worshipful Brother Kwaku Owusu, District Grand Secretary Worshipful Brother Ebenezer Amos Sackey, Worshipful Master of Public Service Lodge Worshipful Brother Mawuli Kosi Segbefia, and Worshipful Brother Dr. Bright Kyei Wiredu from the Public Service Royal Arch Chapter.



A Legacy of Community Service



Established in August 1974, the Public Service Lodge boasts a storied legacy of serving the Ghanaian populace. Founded by twelve esteemed Masons under the leadership of W. Bro. Philip Carlis Paittoo, the Lodge aimed to foster camaraderie among distinguished individuals within the public service sector.



In addition to its internal initiatives, the Public Service Lodge has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to societal welfare. Through its enduring tradition of supporting charitable causes, both autonomously and in collaboration with the District Grand Lodge of Ghana, the Lodge has endeavored to alleviate the suffering of those in need, in accordance with the principles of Freemasonry.



The donation to the Adabraka Polyclinic exemplifies the Public Service Lodge's ongoing dedication to effecting positive change within society, serving as a testament to its enduring values of service, fellowship, and philanthropy.







