Public Health Doctor advises Ghanaians to use more natural spices

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: GNA

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie, the Public Health Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has advised Ghanaians to regularly use more natural spices to derive maximum health benefits.



She said natural food spices such as ginger, onions, garlic, bay leaves, turmeric, cinnamon, parsley, dawadawa, hwentia and the rest also have the potential to prevent certain health issues.



Dr Gaisie told the GNA in an interview that every Ghanaian must endeavour to have as part of their new year resolution to stay healthy.



She said: "I'll also advise that we stay off artificial food enhancers and revert to natural means of preparing foods, choosing the right ingredients for cooking, avoiding over cooking and a yearly checkup to ensure total quality health management."



Meanwhile, most health journals and literature have confirmed the potency of natural spices and herbs to cure or prevent most infections and diseases due to their anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties.



Dr Nana Esi Gaisie also encouraged regular walking and exercises to stay healthy in the year.