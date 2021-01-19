Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Psyche yourselves to wear masks- Kadjebi DCE admonishes students

Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu addressing some of the studetns

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on students to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols especially, the wearing of face masks since the COVID-19 virus would be with the population for a long time.



He said the masks serve as a shield against person-to-person infection of a virus believed to be airborne and contaminates through cough, sneeze or speaking.



Mr. Asiedu made these remarks when he visited and addressed students of Kadjebi E.P Central Junior High School (JHS) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region as schools re-opened for academic work on Monday.



He urged the students to psyche themselves up to wear masks always, practice social distancing and avoid stigmatisation to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Asiedu advised the students to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands with soap under running water as a preventive measure in the containment of the disease.



He also admonished the students to learn hard, to justify the investment government and their parents were making on them.



Mr. Asiedu said education empowered an individual to attain higher height and thus advised them to marry their books.



The Headmistress of E.P Central JHS, Madam Gifty Obeng, called on parents to teach their wards on adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols since the battle against the pandemic could only be won through concerted efforts.



She also admonished the populace to adhere to the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service preventive and safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.



Other schools visited include Dzindziso D/A Primary and JHS, Dzindziso E.P Primary and JHS, Menuso E.P Primary and JHS, Kadjebi R.C Primary and JHS, among others.