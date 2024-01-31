Pru East Assembly awards hardworking staff as assembly increases revenue by 80%

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: Aboakye Frank

The Pru East District Assembly in the Bono East Region has awarded 8 hardworking staff of the assembly for their outstanding performance in the year 2023.



The award ceremony, the first of its kind by the assembly saw hard-working staff and departments at the assembly getting recognition in various categories to encourage the workers to continuously, diligently, and effectively discharge their duties to promote the progress of the assembly.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pru East, Alhaji Adams Abdulai, in his speech commended the staff for their hard work and dedication which led to an increase in revenue of the assembly by 80% in 2023.



He urged the entire staff not to rest on their oars but to continue working hard to meet the 95% revenue target set for the year 2024.



Dorothy Lanteka was adjudged the best punctual staff, and Owusu-Ansah Emmanuel picked the best dressing staff award, Stephen Dayuozuri, best revenue staff, and Lamptey Paul Oko, meritorious staff of the year.



The rest were; best unit/department – procurement unit, best head of department – Martin Luther King, and best Assembly Member – Ngyemeneko Philip.



The overall best staff went to Mohammed Ayishatu Napor who took home an amount of GH¢1500 and a washing machine.



The awardee, Mohammed Ayishatu Napor commended the assembly for the recognition and promised to continue to give out her best with dedication.



"I was very surprised to receive this award and I give thanks to the almighty God and my colleagues. I want to commend the assembly for instituting such an award because it will serve as a morale booster for all the workers”, she said.



