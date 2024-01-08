Provide wheelchairs at your offices to assist us - GFD

Health News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: GNA

Ms Eva Andorful, the Eastern Regional Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), has called for the provision of wheelchairs at public places to facilitate the movement of persons with disability.



“Some of our members don’t use wheelchairs but their conditions are such that they can’t climb to offices located on storey buildings, which often prevents them from accessing critical public services,” she said.



She said persons with physical disabilities who used assistive devices such as calipers found it difficult to climb staircases and it would be helpful if public offices provided wheelchairs or other assistance for them.



Ms. Andorful, speaking at the Regional celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disability, in Koforidua, said: “Until the Disability Act becomes fully functional, the government must ensure measures to support the well-being of our members”.



She expressed disappointment at the delays in implementing the Act and called for every provision to be implemented, especially that concerning facilities for disabled persons in infrastructure development.



Mrs Deborah Daisy Kwabea, the Eastern Regional Director of Social Welfare, urged the leadership of disability groups and associations to continue to fight for their rights to improve the living standards and well-being of their members.



She said having access to public spaces and accessing public services was a right, which could not be trampled upon under any circumstances, and called for more advocacy in that regard.



Mr Isaac Apau-Gyasi, the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, assured that all concerns raised would be implemented with immediate effect by his office.