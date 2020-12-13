General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Provide our MPs-elect with maximum security – NDC demands of IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to, as a matter of urgency, provide adequate security to all its Members of Parliament-elect across the country.



This comes in the wake of attacks on two of these newly elected MPs – Dorcas Toffey of Jomoro Constituency and Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey of Keta Constituency.



According to the NDC, in a statement issued by Communications Director Kakra Essamuah on Sunday, December 13, the attacks were orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “claim majority status and empower them to select the Speaker of Parliament” as the two would have been hospitalised by the swearing-in of the eighth Parliament.



“Accordingly, we repeat our condemnation of these acts of violence and demand that all our Members of Parliament Elect be provided with adequate security by the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service,” the opposition party demanded.



Aside from that demand, it also called on individual MPs-elect to “take all necessary measures to boost their personal security, just as we strongly urge the party in the affected Constituencies to offer assistance towards achieving maximum security for all NDC MPS Elect”.



The NDC has rejected the results of the December 7 general elections, claiming the party won both the presidential and parliamentary polls.



Its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, says aside he winning the elections, the parliamentary candidates assumed the title “elephant killers” by winning a working majority in the polls.



He claimed the Jean Mensa and Dr. Bossman Asare-led Electoral Commission (EC) is only doing the bidding of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by declaring the results in his favour.



Addressing journalists last Thursday, he said the president is also using the military to suppress the sovereign rights of the citizens.



Sunday’s statement apparently called on “the government headed by HE Nana Akufo-Addo to restrain the hoodlums from his party who, from the registration period and throughout the elections, have committed acts of vandalism and violence against NDC members and supporters that soil the image of our dear country”.



“This is the least that we expect from our government.”

