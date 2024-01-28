‘Provide evidence, or we meet in court’ – Hawa Koomson threatens GJA president

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has hinted at plans to pick on the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour in a legal battle for accusing her of attacking a journalist in the Central Region.



Reacting to a call for the media to backlist her by the GJA president, the legislator mentioned that initially, she did not pay attention to the allegations levelled against her because she was focused on winning the elections at the just-ended New Patriotic Patry (NPP)’s parliamentary primaries, however, now she is done with the elections and would efficiently deal with the issue.



“I had planned to respond to the GJA declaration, but my election activities didn’t allow me. Now that I am done with the election, I can respond. I was in Cape Coast for vetting, and I even spoke to the media after my vetting, but no one approached me about the issue. I was quite surprised when I heard about the assault in the media space,” Hawa Koomson said in an engagement with the media after emerging the winner at Awutu Senya East constituency.



Hawa Koomson accused the GJA of failing to thoroughly investigate the issue and demanded for a retraction and an apology, if not, the president should produce evidence of the attack. The legislator added she would drag the GJA president to court if he fails to apologize and to produce evidence.



She said, “I don’t think the GJA has conducted a thorough investigation into the matter before issuing the blacklist against me. The GJA President promised to send me the footage of the incident, but until now, I have not heard from him. I am challenging him to provide evidence of the assault proving that I was behind it or to apologize to me. If not, we will meet in court.”



On January 25, the GJA directed journalists to avoid covering any activities involving the Awutu Senya East MP following an alleged attack on a journalist allegedly by the MP's thugs during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting in Cape Coast.



In a statement released by her Press Secretary, Kabore Awudu Moro, the legislator expressed concern about the GJA's decision.



He said, “The Honourable Minister acknowledges the vital role of the media in our democracy and is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty.



Meanwhile, Hawa Koomson has successfully maintained her candidacy in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for Awutu Senya East. She secured a resounding victory with 1,318 votes, leaving her competitors far behind.



Bernard Ayeh Dankwah clinched second place with a total of 97 votes while Eric Kwaku Boateng, another contender, secured 15 votes.