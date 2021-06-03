Provide enumerators with genuine information - Census Officer

Regional News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Kwahu East District Census Officer, Abodom Panyan, has appealed to the public to avoid giving out wrong information to census officials assigned to collect data in the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise.



He made the call at the launch of this year’s 30-Day Countdown of the District PHC exercise in Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region.



The event was attended by traditional rulers, market chiefs and queens, heads of departments and the district Police officers among others.



Mr Panyan said preparations were far advance for the kick-off of the nationwide exercise and that sufficient provision had been made for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to take part in the enumeration without challenge.



He said the Regional Census Office would send specially trained people to assist PWDs to ensure a successful data collection.



Isaac Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE) said all was set to conduct the census in the district, adding that, census officials have been recruited and were undergoing comprehensive skill training to prepare them for the exercise.



He urged all persons, both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, to avail themselves to the population enumerators and provide them with the necessary information.



The District Coordinating Director, Eric Hini, who doubles as the chairman of the District Census Implementation Committee said the committee was ready to support and provide all the necessary logistics to guarantee the success of the exercise.