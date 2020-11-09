General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: GNA

Provide comprehensive medical report on Prof. Benneh second murder suspect - Court

Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, murdered University of Ghana lecturer

A District Court has ordered for a comprehensive medical report on Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second alleged murderer of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.



The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwaakye further ordered the Police to treat Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second suspect who is also on admission at the Police Hospital, well and he should not be treated below what was being offered to all.



It, however, turned a bail application put in by Mr Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, defence counsel for Nkansah.



The court order came after Mr Amoah had decried the state of his client, saying he was afraid he would also not overcome his pain if care was not taken.



Defence counsel said he was shocked the Police could not produce Nkansah in Court.



Mr Amoah said he had visited Nkansah and taken pictures of him adding that" it is not good for your eyes".



Defence counsel recounted that Nkansah did not resist arrest and was sent to the Regional Police Command and interrogated although he denied the offence. Nkansah was hurt, tortured and brutalised only for his caution statement to be taken.



Counsel said he was afraid that a similar announcement on the death of James Nana Womba, the first accused, could also be done the case of Nkansah.



Mr Amoah told the court that the "State and Shape" of Nkansah was being destroyed from his knee to his ankle level.



Counsel prayed the court to order the Police to send Nkansah to a different medical facility for proper care, "otherwise he would not overcome his pain."



Prosecuting Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo said he did not know where defence counsel was getting his information from.



Inspector Teye-Okuffo said Nkansah was receiving treatment and his superiors were aware of Nkansah's condition and an officer had assigned to take care of Nkansah.



The prosecution denied that the images produced by Defence counsel was that of the image of Nkansah and quizzed the source of the pictures.



He said Nkansah was brought to the district court for committal processes and urged defence counsel to seek bail at the High Court.



The prosecution was optimistic that by the next adjourned date, Nkansah would be well and the Police would combine the case docket.



According to Prosecution, for security reasons, the Police Hospital was safe for Nkansah.



The court then ascertained from the investigator how Nkansah was doing.

The investigator said Nkansah was doing well in a special Ward and he had paid a visit to Nkansah last week Thursday.



Defence counsel then interjected saying," I was there on Thursday and they gave him blood. A call was made to Nkansah's hometown for somebody to come and donate blood."



Court: So how is the state of (A2) Nkansah?



Investigator: "My lady A2 is doing well just as Prosecution told the court."



James Nana Womba the first accused is said to have died a couple of days ago whiles in lawful custody.



Womba is alleged to have acted together with one Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, a resident of Ashiaman, and two others, currently at large.



Womba and Badu are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit murder and murder.



The Court has preserved its pleas.



The facts as narrated by Inspector Teye-Okuffo are that Akosua Benneh, the elder sister of the deceased, is the complainant while Womba is a domestic staff of the late Prof Benneh at Adjiriganor, near East Legon, Accra.



The prosecution said on September 13, this year, the body of the 66-year-old professor was found in a pool of blood in a supine position with his hand and legs tied.



It said the deceased had been pulled from his veranda to his bedroom and had multiple body cuts with a piece of rag in his mouth, while his body was in a state of decomposition.



The prosecution said the body of the Professor had since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra.



He said on September 13, this year, investigations led to the arrest of Womba, who confessed to the crime and mentioned Badu and others as his accomplices.



On September 21, this year, a post mortem conducted by one Dr Owusu Afriyie, a Pathologist at the Police Hospital, revealed the cause of death to include strangulation and suspected homicide.



Police intelligence led to the arrest of Badu at Ashiaman while efforts are underway to apprehend the other accomplices.



The matter has been adjourned to November 18.



In another development, Ebenezer Quaysie, the third suspect has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on November 26.



The prosecution was optimistic that by the next adjourned date, Nkansah would be medically fit so the case would be consolidated.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.