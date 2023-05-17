Proverbial ABA Fuseini lost his seat because he's poor - Bernard Mornah claims

Politics of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

The sitting Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, popularly known as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, will no longer return to Parliament in 2025.



The lawmaker unfortunately lost his seat during Saturday’s primaries organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He polled 333 votes while his opponent, Atta Issah received overwhelming votes by polling 801 to emerge winner to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the party.



The other contenders Yakubu Ahmed, Abdul Majeed Alhassan and Hamza Bukari Zakaria polled 118, 42 and 27 votes respectively.



The NDC Parliamentary election results in the Sagnarigu constituency came as a shock as supporters of the party and his colleagues in Parliament wondered what could have been the reason for the defeat of Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini.



But former PNC National Chairman, Bernard Mornah has revealed the main reason that led to the defeat.



He disclosed on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show that the incumbent MP was voted out because he is poor.



According to him, there are times it became very difficult for the MP to find money for transportation to his constituency, thus this chiefly contributed to his loss.



"I think one of his major flaws is that Alhaji simply was poor in terms of money. He has no money...There are instances that Alhaji wants to go his constituency and he will be struggling to make money to go to his constituency", he said.



He wondered how the delegates expected Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini to spend on them as it has been the culture in Ghana's politics to see aspirants financially inducing electorates to vote for them.



"The man didn't have. How would he give something that he didn't have?", Bernard Mornah expressed as he pitied the MP.



