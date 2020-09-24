Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Prove your ‘missing names’ claim at IPAC meeting today – Ben Ephson tells NDC

Pollster Ben Ephson has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to attend today’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting as it presents them an opportunity to seek redress over omissions in the recently compiled voters register.



The NDC has alleged that the names of their supporters are being removed from the voter’s register. A claim the EC has described as false.



Flagbearer of the party John Mahama and his running-mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang suspended their campaigns over reported anomalies in the ongoing voter’s exhibition exercise which has been extended for two more days starting today September 24.



However, the EC has called for an IPAC meeting today for parties to air their grievances as regards the voters roll.



The NDC has in recent times boycotted IPAC meetings over claims these meetings were not consultative and deliberative as it should, but rather serves as a platform for the EC to inform parties after decisions have been made.



But Mr Ephson believes the NDC must attend this particular meeting for them to put their evidence out there for everybody to see.



“I think that they will be shooting themselves in the foot if they don’t attend today’s IPAC,” he said.



He told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr “well I think that today’s is different. Today’s hinges on a major issue because a credible voters register ensures credible elections. And NDC’s concerns are the heart of the credibility. So, if you make allegations, IPAC offers an opportunity and you refuse to go, what message are you sending out, blowing hot air? I’ll be surprised if the NDC does not attend today’s IPAC.”



He added “NDC will have to go and give prove over the sinister allegation that there is an attempt to target NDC supporters. And once it comes out there, the EC will be on the backpedal to ensure that these things are corrected. So, if the NDC does not go to the IPAC people will see you as blowing hot air. Go with what you have and the EC will have to correct and see that whether deliberate or not there seem to be more instances in NDC strongholds that the rest of the country.”

