Regional News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: GNA

Protect your dreams - GHS counsels ‘adolescent champions’

The Ghana Health Service ( GHS) has counselled its adolescent champions at Benyadze in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem ( KEEA) municipality of the Central Region to protect their dreams and diligently follow them till they are attained.



This, it said, would efficiently and effectively empower them to contribute meaningfully to the success their respective communities and also impact many lives.



“Let your future shine brightly wherever you find yourself in order to encourage colleagues to fight for their rights as adolescents in their communities “.



Ms Naomi Agyeman, a Public Health Nurse at Elmina Polyclinic, said this when deliberating with some selected adolescents on a sexual rights programme organized by the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR) and funded by the Canadian Government and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



The programme was partnered by Progressive Excellence Youth Organization (PEYORG) a Non- Governmental Organization, working solely towards a society free from disease and illiteracy.



She urged adolescent champions to abstain from unwanted pregnancies in order not to send wrong signals to their peers adding that dropping out of school would jeopardize their future careers and ambitions.



Ms Agyeman urged the youth to maintain good relationships with their parents to be able to confide in them and also pick good role models to guide them.

The Public Health Nurse advised participants to focus on equipping themselves with employable skills to be self-employed in future.



Madam Georgina Kobina, a community facilitator, called on all stakeholders to join hands with organizations fighting teenage pregnancies in various communities to help curb it once and for all.



She urged participants to report persons that harass them to the police or community leaders for the necessary action to be taken.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.