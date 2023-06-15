Protect the 1992 constitution - NCCE urges pupils

Regional News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: Josephine Anamoah- Hayford ISD

The District Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Adansi South Directorate Mr. Charles Gyimah has implored pupils of the district to uphold and strengthen Ghana's 1992 Constitution in their Citizenship Week Celebration always.



He said this at this year's Citizens Week Celebration held in over 36 schools under the theme, "Consolidating Ghana's 30 years of Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion; The Role of The Child."



Mr. Charles Gyimah enlightened the pupils on the constitutional journey of Ghana from the 1960s to date and why the need to prevent future abuse of the current 1992 constitution which is the longest-standing constitution Ghana has had and added that Ghana would have been using the 1960 constitution if it had not been abrogated by military coup d’état, same as 1969, and 1979 and therefore urged them to desist from acts that may result in the abrogation of the current constitution.



The Director, using the Liberia war as a case study, explained the negative effects that come with such an act. He further advised the pupils to respect the right of others, live in harmony with each other, defend the constitution against all forms of abuse and violations, protect state property and also safeguard and protect the environment to make them good citizens.



The Directorate also engaged faith-based organizations reminding them of the essence of upholding and defending the constitution of Ghana as stated in Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution and encouraged them to exercise their rights and responsibilities as mandated by the fourth republican constitution.



Resource persons were drawn from Ghana Immigration Service, National Youth Authority, and Information Services Department to support the execution of the activities.