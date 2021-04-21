Protect our water bodies from galamsey - Kofi Akpaloo tells Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Kofi Akpaloo has advised government to put efficient measures together to protect our water bodies from illegal mining.



According to him, the majority of the polluted water bodies could be found in the southwestern parts of the country, where illegal mining activities, known in the local parlance as galamsey, were widespread.



“Government must deploy the marine police at a certain stage of this campaign to make sure that they ply on these rivers to locate where these guys are. We Must Do everything possible to protect our water bodies now. It is important we understand that as a country we are not going to allow anyone to mine inside or on our rivers; that one is unacceptable,” Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘ Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Kofi Akpaloo considers the information as very alarming and poignant, judging from the fact that we, the citizens of this great nation of ours, are the very causes of water pollution, which has brought untold hardships on us.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared war on illegal mining and vowed to ensure that it stops sooner than later.



The LPG Founder is calling on our chiefs, traditional rulers, heads of the various MMDAs, civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to draw up programmes to educate the citizenry on their role to protect our water bodies.