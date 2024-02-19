Protect our media support programmes – Oppong Nkrumah to MOI staff

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: Peace FM

The former Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the staff of the Ministry to continue to safeguard and enhance the media support initiatives initiated during his tenure as Minister.



In a passionate farewell address during a staff durbar at the Ministry’s premises on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Minister made a passionate plea for the continued support and expansion of the media support programmes encouraging them to work in close collaboration with the incoming Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, to ensure their sustainability.



“Do not turn your back on our media support programs. We need to support the public communications ecosystem continuously. It is necessary if we want the media and others to excel in our democracy,” he said.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, who steps down to take on the role of Minister for Works and Housing, as part of President Akufo-Addo’s major Ministerial shake-up last Wednesday highlighted the crucial role these programmes play in strengthening Ghana's media landscape.



He cited the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) and the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists (CMSJ) as a prime examples of media support programmes that need constant support to serve their purpose. He commended the programmes for successfully providing comprehensive training to over 140 journalists from diverse media houses nationwide, equipping them with the skills and expertise needed to excel in their profession and ensuring the safety and security of media practitioners.



Emphasizing the necessity of collaboration, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah called upon government agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and the private sector to unite in addressing the challenges faced by these media support programs. He urged collective action to uphold their integrity and effectiveness, underscoring their vital contribution to the country's democratic progress.



Despite recognizing the difficulties in securing cooperation with other institutions to ensure the execution of these programmes, Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged staff to persist. "Keep pushing for more cooperation even when they aren't responsive. We will get there eventually," he asserted.



Additionally, the Minister stressed the importance of upholding high research standards to provide accurate and valuable feedback to the government. He said already, the Ministry has a working research department that must be put to good use to complete the government’s efforts in bringing good governance to the doorstep of Ghanaians.



Concluding his speech on a personal note, the Minister expressed gratitude to the staff for working to make his time at the Ministry a success and solicited their continued support in the execution of the Ministry’s key duties.