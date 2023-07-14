Protect legacies of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo- Naa Darkwa appeals to stakeholders

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

It was an atmosphere of sorrow and celebration at the forecourt of State House as Professor Ama Ata Aidoo was laid to rest today.



The sorrow of saying goodbye to one of Ghana’s mighty fallen trees and the celebration of the legacy and achievements of Prof. Aidoo.



The occasion was graced by some prominent people, including the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to GBC’s reporter, Jay Garbrah, a young author, Nana Darkwa inspired by the late Prof. Aidoo called on stakeholders to protect the legacies of Ama Ata Aidoo for the next generation.



“She has left us an incredible legacy. A huge body of work. I hope that as a nation we’ll do our best to create an institute that will be responsible for archiving her work and ensuring that it is available to not just Ghanaians, not just black people but people all over the world,” she explained.



She eulogized the prolific writer as someone who inspired young people to be independent, bold and leave on their own terms.



93514250