Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Prostitutes invade Moshie Zongo, residents express fear

Sex workers have invaded Moshie Zongo in Kumasi

Yennyawoso electoral area in the Kumasi Metropolis is gradually becoming a hot zone for sex workers (eight sisters). ‘Sisters,’ as they are often called, seem to have strategically mapped out their business very well within the Metropolis as some residents have expressed fear over an alleged prostitution syndicate in the area.



According to them, a group of some suspected Nigerian women who are living in the area have allegedly resulted in prostitution causing fear for parents in the vicinity.



Speaking in an interview with OTEC News’ Kwame Agyenim Boateng some of the residents disclosed that the alleged Nigerian women have hired a whole building for their prostitution activities calling on authorities in the area to as a matter of urgency look into the matter.



Confirming the story to OTEC News, the Assembly Member for Moshie Zongo-Yennyawos Electoral Area Hon Nti Kyei said the women are not operating in isolation.



“I have personally witnessed the activities of these suspected prostitutes and I can confirm that they have some men guarding their movements as well”



“I have been monitoring their movement for a while now, the ladies start moving out for their business at 10:00 P-M and return 3:00 A-M daily dressed half-naked”.



“We have already reported the situation to police in the area and we hope they act swiftly to avoid any future occurrences”, he stressed.





