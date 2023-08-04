Prospects of educated children transcends borders — Hohoe MCE

Regional News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has underscored the benefits of good and quality education.



He said the pupils, students, their parents, the community, and the nation benefited from quality education.



Mr Awume said there was therefore the need for parents and stakeholders to ensure that the current generation received the best education since it was the surest way to their bright future.



Mr Awume, speaking at Gbi-Wegbe during the maiden speech and prize giving day and reopening of a computer laboratory of Gbi-Wegbe E.P Basic Schools, said the awards were not just for recognising the recipients who had excelled in various areas of endeavour and to showcase the importance of developing and holding onto values of life.



He said the Municipality had made lots of strides in education delivery at the basic level adding that, there were 79 Kindergartens, 80 Primary Schools, 45 Junior High Schools, six Senior High Schools and still counting.



“There are also 4,755 Kindergarten pupils, 16,575 Primary pupils and 7,063 JHS students being adequately supported and prepared towards the human capital need of the state,” he said.



Mr Awume said there were over 1,881 teachers who despite the myriad of challenges confronting them, were still committed to facilitating the learning of pupils in the Municipality.



He said the teachers had to cope with inadequate teaching and learning materials, lack of basic amenities in certain hard-to-reach communities, for the academic, mental, and psychological development of pupils.



Mr Awume said the Municipality was still confronted with challenges such as inadequate teachers, classroom blocks, learning aids and teacher attrition with its attendant indiscipline on the part of some teachers still persisted.



He admonished the students to note that their dreams, aspirations, and goals for the future would be formed by the close of day and should let discipline, respect, dedication to their class work and good virtues be the daily watchword and comfort.



Mr Awume noted that the Assembly, under its objective of promoting inclusive basic education and in collaboration with its partners, had so far provided more than 1,000 mono and dual desks to some schools.



He said the assembly had also undertaken some activities such as constructing classroom blocks, monitoring schools, undertook training and development of teachers noting that the efforts would contribute immensely towards performance improvement in schools.



Mr Patrick Dzandu, in an address on behalf of Headteachers of Gbi-Wegbe E.P. Basic Schools, said the Gbi-Wegbe E.P. Primary and Junior Secondary School established on March 13, 1903, by the Breman Missionary, was given the name Gbi-Wegbe E.P Primary and Junior High School and later changed to Gbi-Wegbe E.P Basic ‘A’ and Basic ‘B’ under two different Headteachers to foster some level of healthy competition among learners, teachers and the entire school.



He said the school’s roots were planted with a vision to acquire quality education through effective teaching and learning to every child, regardless of background or circumstance.



Mr Dzandu said they had grown exponentially, not only in numbers but also in stature and as of the academic year, the total student population was 818, made up of 396 males and 422 females, and a total staff of 39 comprising 17 males and 22 females.



He said some academic achievements include being the first in a quiz competition organised by the Gbi-State, a significant number of students placed in Senior High Schools and being the best dance troop in the just ended inter schools culture.



Mr Dzandu said in recent times there was a sharp drop in school performance in the BECE which had been a serious concern which the heads, teachers and all stakeholders of the institution pledged to give their all to the realisation of the goal.



Madam Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Education Director, also unscored the importance of education and called on the students, parents, teachers, and all stakeholders to endeavour to prioritise education towards the bright future of students.



Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, also urged parents to make sure their children received a quality education and students should also put up their best and take their studies seriously.



He commended the organisers and benevolent individuals and groups for their initiative and asked them to ensure its continuity to empower and encourage students, teachers, and stakeholders to continue to do more.



Students, teachers, community members, stakeholders and benevolent individuals were recognised during the event themed: “Achieving quality education, the role of the teacher, parent and learner.”