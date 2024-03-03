Prosecution of NPP members under Akufo-Addo shows he’s serious with corruption fight – Kpemka

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has argued that the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated ample commitment to the fight against corruption through the prosecution of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are involved in alleged corruption.



He intimated that the unprecedented number of members of the NPP currently before the Courts over alleged corruption shows that the government of Akufo-Addo is unrelenting in its fight against corruption.



He stressed that the setting up of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which is currently prosecuting these officials, is a marked improvement over the status quo ante.



“Never in the history of our country have we experienced members of the ruling Government being prosecuted in Court than it is happening now. Never ever! And I want to challenge anybody to bring contrary evidence. The numbers! The number of people who are prosecuted and who are members of the sitting government and you can mention them in the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP). They are without number. And probably if we hadn’t brought the Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) Act into existence, most of these cases may not have been prosecuted,” he argued on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme Saturday, March 2, 2024.



Mr Kpemka insisted that the NPP has chalked considerable success in the fight against corruption even though the president did not talk about it in his recent State of the Nation Address to the Parliament of Ghana.