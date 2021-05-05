Prosecute organizers of ‘Pneumatica Night 2021’ – GMA to police

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the Attorney General and the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of urgency prosecute the organizers of ‘Pneumatica Night 2021’, a conference organized by the Christ Embassy Church.



On April 30, 2021, more than 1000 worshippers led by the youth wing of the Christ Embassy Church, Ghana, organized a conference dubbed “Pneumatica Night 2021” at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, a Ghana Government property.



“The videos and pictures from this church event defy all logic especially during this crucial time of the COVID-19 pandemic. This activity clearly goes contrary to all laid down COVID-19 prevention protocols and laws by [the] government,” the GMA press release read in parts.



Photos and videos from the programme showed people worshipping without face masks and the seating arrangement in total disregard of the state-directed social distancing protocols.



In the press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the GMA further emphasized that health workers cannot continue to risk their lives while total disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols goes unchecked.



The statement signed by the GMA president, Frank Ankobea, further indicated that a swift prosecution will deter others who intend to organize events.



The Ghana Police Service after the photos went viral said:



“The event, advertised as a Church Service which ordinarily did not require notice under the Public Order Act, was organized at the blind side of the Police. Police have since Sunday morning locked up the Fantasy Dome and have started questioning leaders of the Church and Management of the Fantasy Dome about the event.”



The Ghana Police Service added that any person found culpable during the investigation will be arrested and made to face prosecution.



“The GMA also urges religious bodies in the country to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are strictly observed during their activities,” the medical doctors stressed in their press statement.



Read below the full GMA statement:




