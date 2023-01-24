Prosecute government officials who received over 1million expired vaccines – Defeamekpor

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of government officials who received Covid – 19 vaccines that were delivered to the state close to their expiry.



According to the lawmaker, the government front-liners who were supposed to oversee the well-being of Ghanaians received over 1 million vaccines which were close to expiration.



“Officers that led to receiving these expired vaccines should be prosecuted, you see what has happened is a crime against humanity. You see the government declared a state of emergency that we’re sick and we gave them money to go and buy vaccines for us, and they went to get expired ones. That’s inefficiency and irresponsibility of public officers,” he said.



His comments follow the Auditor-General’s reports on the money the government spent to fight Covid -19 between the period of March 2022 and June 2022. The A-G’s report states that about 1,022,348 donated vaccines which were delivered to the state close to expiration.



The Auditor-General report added that the fear that the vaccines could accidentally be issued among the wholesome ones for vaccination which could pose a public health threat to the country, should be disposed of.



The Auditor-General further stated that the programme’s manager of the health directorate explained that the vaccines were donated vaccines that were delivered to them close to expiry.



AM/KPE