Prosecute Christ Embassy Church leaders over COVID-spreader event – GMA

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the Attorney-General's Department and the Ghana Police Service to prosecute persons involved in the organization of Christ Embassy’s Pneumatic Night event held last week Friday.



GMA indicated that the leadership of Christ Embassy Church Ghana, organizers of the event, managers of the Fantasy Dome where the event took place should all face the law.



According to an Asaaseradio report, the Ghana Medical Association in a press release accused the Christ Embassy Church and its members of defying COVID-19 protocols when the government has outlined measures Ghanaians need to follow to safeguard their lives as well as stop the spread of the coronavirus.



The Association described the act carried out by the church as reckless and unlawful especially when frontline workers are risking their lives and trying their best to bring the situation under control.



“The is an unlawful and reckless act. We cannot continue to risk our lives as health workers while such impunity and reckless disregard for the COVID 19 prevention protocols and laws go unchecked by the State,” part of the statement read.



It furthered that the prosecution of these culprits will serve as a deterrent to others.