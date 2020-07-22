General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Prophetic declarations on coronavirus that never came to pass

The fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic has still not been won as it has affected almost every aspect of human life with the economic and social aspects being the most hit.



The case count of Ghana has seen a sharp increase after the country recorded its first case of the novel virus on March 12, 2020, which warranted a one-month lockdown in some parts of the country.



Around that stipulated time, men of God took over the situation as they made several prophetic pronouncements against the deadly disease which is fast spreading.



Some prophets projected that the virus will not last for more than two months, whilst others, pronounced that no Ghanaian will die of the pandemic.



As the number of confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths continue to increase, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the notable prophecies that came in the wake of the pandemic but never saw the light of day.



1. Coronavirus will disappear on March 27 - Prophet T.B Joshua



The renowned pastor who is widely known on the African continent and other parts of the world predicted that the world will be devoid of coronavirus on March 27, 2020.



The founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) made this statement while addressing his congregation in his home country Nigeria.



“Coronavirus, the fearful virus plaguing the world will end on 27th March 2020. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine they might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came"



"If it is not a medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out, it will go the way it came.” Prophet Joshua concluded.







2. No Ghanaian will die from Coronavirus – Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams



The founder and leader of Action Chapel International come second on the list after declaring no Ghanaian life, home and abroad, willsuccumb to the disease. This was after declaring 72-hour fasting and prayers at his church on Sunday, 8 March 2020.



“Ladies and gentlemen, this virus is an imminent danger. It’s a danger against humanity, its conspiracy against the human race, it is evil; that’s why we will not put our trust in the arm of flesh, that’s why we shall call upon the name of the Lord. For it is written: ‘Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be delivered’.



“And I’m calling for 72-hour prayers beginning from tomorrow [Monday, 9 March 2020] that we will pray to secure our airwaves, to secure our borders and our high seas and waters and rivers that the plague will not enter this country, that the virus is not accessing our airwaves, that there will be no loss of life of any Ghanaian home and abroad by the reason of this virus," Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, one of the most revered men of God in Ghana, Africa, and America declared.







3. Coronavirus will not last another month, will disappear before Easter – Owusu Bempah



The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb some months ago didn't give a specific date as TB Joshua did but gave a timeline.



“I’m calling on all heads of churches; Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal, Charismatic, etc. to meet and fix Ghana’s date for the celebration of Easter. Although the date of Easter is fixed globally, in our context, our president has given 4 weeks [of suspension], which will affect Easter,” he averred.



“…We know the celebration of Easter is usually done in April… But I’m believing God that the impact of the disease (coronavirus) would have died down, even to the extent that the president will come and declare that the ban on social gatherings has been lifted.



“I doubt it will last for another month, it will be gone long before then,” Rev Owusu Bempah stated.







Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah about a month later after his interview with GhanaWeb in March told NET2 TV a deadly virus will surface after the world has won the fight against Covid-19.



“Another virus will appear after coronavirus has left. It will be more deadly and kill a great number of people. It will be dangerous to the extent that even if you are in your room, you will hide under the bed. There will be no cure or vaccine for that particular virus.”



“Where the world has gotten to, there will be nothing like peace again. We have entered into the period of end times. No amount of prayer can stop either coronavirus or any other plague from happening to the human race,” he concluded.

