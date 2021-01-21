General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Matilda Dimedo, Contributor

Prophetess Ama Agyekum to launch book on importance of forgivenss

The book focuses on the power of forgiveness

A new book which seeks to underscore the importance of forgiveness and healing is set to be launched on February 13, 2021.



Titled ‘Let It Go”, the book which is written by renowned Ghanaian prophetess Precious Ama Agyekum sheds light on the key role forgiveness place in obtaining God’s favour and grace.



Speaking ahead of the launch, Prophetess Precious Ama Agyekum disclosed the book was birthed and inspired by the holy spirit.



She counselled Christians to let go every pain or anger they harbour against anyone and avail themselves for God’s divine blessings.



“This book which has been birthed out of the Spirit is going to bring total liberty to any heart or emotions that is hurt so much that, granting forgiveness has become realistically difficult!”, she said.



“Let Go of the pain, anger, unforgiveness and the thoughts of revenge and allow God in full control over the situation and your life. Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting; but rather, forgiveness means letting go of the pain the incident is causing us!”



Prophetess Precious Ama Agyekum is a leader with a unique call from God to reach this generation with God’s transformation power. Her ministry is accompanied with signs, wonders, miracles and the prophetic spirit.



She is the Co-Founder/President of the World Christian Tower Ministries (WCTM). She has spoken at various christian seminars, crusades and conferences within and outside the country.