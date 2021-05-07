Prophet warns against looming instabilities threatening Ghana’s security

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

General overseer of Prophetic Hills Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gazie, has warned against looming instabilities threatening national security.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ morning show with Kwamina Sam Biney on May 6, 2021, the prophet said: “Some two years ago, I saw in a dream that Military men from Burma Camp numbering about 37 were engaged in some scuffles.”



“Last Sunday while conducting a service, I got another vision in which I saw a clash between citizens and the police and we weren’t able to control it,” he added.



Though the prophet did not state emphatically what the cause of the instability would be, he advised that the security agencies watch the borders with heightened security.



“If there is anything for the Ghanaian and Nana Akufo-Addo to do, we should tighten our security. So if the Government, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and National Investigation Bureau (NIB) are listening, they should watch the borders.”