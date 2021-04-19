Prophet arrested for slapping ‘wizard’ Chief during deliverance

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A traditional leader at Afijiase Nana Amoateng has caused the arrested one Prophet Ibrahim in Kumasi for allegedly assaulting him.



Narrating the details of the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Abdul Malik Anokye said the Prophet claimed the chief was a wizard hence wanted to deliver him.



However, in the course of the deliverance, the man of God reportedly hit the traditional ruler several times, a situation he found offensive.



The irony of the story was that the traditional leader has been a member of the church since its inception and has contributed to its growth, our reporter said.



He said the Prophet took the action on Sunday, April 18, 2021, during a church service, called Nana Amoateng to the front, and started casting out the supposed evil spirit.



He indicated the Prophet blew air in the mouth of the chief, and then slapped him multiple times.



This made the chief run out to the hospital to seek medical care and later reported the incident to the police.



The Prophet has since been arrested and assisting the police in investigating the matter.