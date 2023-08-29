Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah to build ultra-modern library for Lilwin's school

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: GNA

The 8th Generational Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, Founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Centre, has pledged to build a library for Lilwin's Great Minds International School.



The "The Voice of God," as he is popularly referred to, made this promise after he was appointed the Patron of the School during his visit.



Great minds school is scheduled to celebrate its fifth anniversary that will held at the school's premises in Ahenkro - Afigya Kwabre North, Ashanti , which will see various dignitaries in attendance, with the recent batch of JHS graduates honoured.



Prophet Kyei-Duah, during a visit to the school, commissioned a new ultramodern resources centre and lauded Lilwin for his ambition to help the poor in society.



He pledged an amount of GH₵ 300,000 for the construction of an ultra-modern library for the school, having also interacted with some students, encouraging them to study hard so that they would become great future leaders.



Lilwin, on his part, was grateful to the Prophet Kye-Duah for accepting to be the patron of the school and thanked him for his kind gesture.



"I am overwhelmed by the Prophet's support for the school, and I want to thank him for paying a visit to the school and encouraging the students.



"The library project would continue, and hopefully it would be ready, and I would name it the 'Stephen Adom Kyei Duah Resource Centre," Lilwin disclosed.



Great Minds International School, established in 2018, has a Daycare , nursery, kindergarten, primary school, and JHS with more than 100 staff members and a school population of more than 1000.