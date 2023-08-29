Prophet Oduro 'descends' on Akufo-Addo over ‘next NPP president would fix Ghana’s problems’ comment

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying that Ghana’s problems would be fixed by the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) president of the country.



Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, August 27, 2023, Prophet Oduro said that he was shocked and disappointed that President Akufo-Addo has already given up on getting Ghana out of the current economic hardship.



“I heard my president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday, in an interview concerning the primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)… The president said, 'I admit that there is difficulty'.



“Then he made a submission that shook me. He said, 'but the next leader would fix it'. He is on tape, I can play it if you want me to play it back,” he said.



“Well, I have put my hope in my president that this particular one would do the job (but) he is waiting for the next leader. It's just like you are in the hospital and you trusted the doctor so much, but the doctor says that this thing, I don't have any power over it,” he added.



The prophet went on to say that the political leadership of Ghana would not escape the wrath of God.



“If God does not judge NDC (National Democratic Congress) and NPP, God will apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah,” he added.



What Akufo-Addo said?



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after admitting that times are hard in Ghana, stated that he is upbeat that good times are ahead if a new president of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stock succeeds him.



Akufo-Addo told the press after casting his ballot in the NPP super delegates conference (August 26, 2023) at the party headquarters that he is the first to admit that things are hard.



“Ghanaians say they are not happy with the way conditions are, they are tired, they are suffering,” a journalist asked the president who was departing from the premises after casting his ballot.



He replied: “It is difficult. I am the first to admit it, I have said it several times, I am the first to admit it. But at the end of the day, believe that when the moment comes, Ghanaians will refer to a good person and get us out of these difficulties and take us to the next stage. That is the New Patriotic Party.”



