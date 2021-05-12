Prophet Nigel Gaisie unveils new book

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

General Overseer of Prophetic Hills Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has unveiled his maiden book titled "Let the Fire Fall" at a colourful programme in Accra.



The book has 7 chapters and 54 pages. The forward to the book was written by Rev Duncan Stewart.



The book delves into topics such as God's wonderful power, benefits of supernatural fire, the missing ingredient, an end to the dry season, release of fire, manifestation of fire and effects of fire.



Speaking at the launch, Prophet Nigel, described the book as "containing an urgent revelation from the heart of the Lord, it portrays God's purpose and plans for His people. There is a yearning in the hearts of Christians today for the return of the fire and the power of God in the church. The thrust of this book, therefore, is a clarions call to God's children to desire the fire and the power of God."



The author, popularly known as the Nation's Prophet in the book urged "the people of God to return to the days of uncommon devotion, frequent praying, spiritual aliveness, and the spiritual power that characterised the early church.



He said the book is written in three style, it lists our prescription and practical experiences in a compelling manner to those who wish to understand what the Spirit of the Lord is saying to the Church today. The prayer points offered in the book will take readers into an uncommon spiritual encounter.



Commenting on the motivation behind the publication of the book, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said “the motivation is simple that Jesus would be heard, and when we talk about ‘Let The Fire Fall’, it’s all about Jesus. The bible says that is He, not a consuming fire. And anytime there is any unsettlement, fire settles the matter. And when we are talking about the fire, we are talking about the personality of the Holy Ghost.



“Believers all over the world, this book is for you. Where we can’t come personally, where the Bible cannot some personally, this book will bring you to speed. Especially young men and women, the church of God now there are a lot of attacks because, hitherto, we have power.”



Prophet Gaisie said he was humbled to launch his first book and commended Ghanaians for their prayer and support.



"I am very grateful and motivated to launch my maiden book and to receive tremendous support and prayers from everyone," he said.



Ghana's former Ambassador to Italy, Madam Molly Anim who represented former President John Dramani Mahama at the event, congratulated the author for publishing the book which she said have not only brought salvation to the nation but put the Christendom on the literature map.



The launch of the book brought together ministers of the word, politicians, traditional leaders, motivational writers, celebrities and businessmen.