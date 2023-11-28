Prophet Eric Boahen donates to Korle Bu Maternity Ward

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Celebrating his birthday with a spirit of compassion on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Prophet Eric Boahen, the visionary leader behind Creator’s House Chapel, extended a generous hand to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Maternity Ward.



On this special day, the revered founder contributed 30,000 Ghana Cedis and essential toiletries, radiating warmth and care to the mothers and infants in the ward.



This philanthropic gesture, according to the prophet not only echoes his commitment to humanitarian causes but also underscores the vital role of community support in enhancing healthcare services.



The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital expressed deep appreciation for the benevolent gift, recognizing the positive impact it will have on the well-being of those under their care.



Prophet Boahen was optimistic his birthday celebration and gesture will become a beacon of hope and solidarity, inspiring others to embrace the spirit of giving for the greater good of society.





