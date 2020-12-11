General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Prophet Badu Kobi’s church will fall – Lucifer

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is the Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International

Controversial speaker, Kweku Peprah also known as Lucifer has claimed that the Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s Church will fall in 2021.



The prophet before the general elections prophesied that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the just ended elections but unfortunately, the prophecy turned out false as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission.



The Prophet gave a prophecy before the general elections that, “the votes for 2020 elections are for John Mahama, it is 62.3 or more for John Mahama”.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, Lucifer said, “this is the downfall of that Pastor, he won’t rise again, this is the last time we’ll be hearing his name”.



He advised the general public to be on the lookout and observe because, from now till next year, “his name will gradually fade out and all his members will start leaving his church, eventually he’ll lock down his church”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.