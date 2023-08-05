Prophet Ajagurajah wades into Reverend Anthony Boakye's funeral saga

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach and Ajagurah Movement, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, alias Ajagurajah has urged men of God to pick cues from the brouhaha surrounding the funeral of Reverend Anthony Boakye of the Resurrection Power Generation Ministry.



According to him, the saga that has marred the death of the revered man of God should encourage pastors to prepare their wills before untimely death as it helps to resolve disputes among their family members.



Ajagurajah believes polygamy is one of the solutions to the mishap and therefore advised men to consider it as an option as well.



Speaking on the wrangling between the late Rev. Anthony Boakye’s wife and the family in a Facebook live post, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah entreated pastors to do their will and ensure their children are allocated portions of the properties.



“I want to advise Charismatic pastors if you say you want to marry one(wife), have you seen what Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s wife and children are doing? When I talk about polygamy you think I am joking, if Anthony Kwadwo Boakye had three or four wives would this have happened? Let's be truthful to ourselves. “Do you understand why I want to marry 20 women? I have worked hard to build properties for my children then when I die one woman says she won't understand, I Kwabena Asiamah, would have been a fool that’s why I have done my will. The woman says she won't give my children anything from my Properties, that won’t happen This should be a lesson to the prophets, especially the charismatic churches” he said on his Facebook page.



The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach and Ajagurajah movement comment comes on the back of High Court placing an injunction on the funeral of the late Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.



The decision came after Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye filed for an injunction on the funeral slated for Saturday, August 5, 2023, to seek an interpretation on the matter.



Rev. Anthony Boakye died on Tuesday, February 1, 2023, following a protracted illness.



Despite the alleged injunction, the funeral is ongoing in Accra.



